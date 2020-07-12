Sam Ryder hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Ryder had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.