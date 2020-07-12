In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Sam Burns hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 5 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.