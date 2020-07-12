In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Henley's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Henley hit his 81 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Henley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 5 under for the round.

At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Henley's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.