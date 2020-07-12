  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rory Sabbatini makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
