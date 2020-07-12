Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini sank his approach from 167 yards, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 third, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.