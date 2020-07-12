  • Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at Workday

    In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.