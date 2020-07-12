-
Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
At the par-5 fifth, Roger Sloan chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
