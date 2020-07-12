In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Fowler's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.