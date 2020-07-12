-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler sticks approach to set up birdie at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler lands his 144-yard approach on the green and uses the backstop to bring his ball within 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would tap in birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
At the 401-yard par-4 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Fowler's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
