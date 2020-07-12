  • Richy Werenski putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski chips in for birdie at Workday

    In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.