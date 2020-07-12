In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Richy Werenski got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Werenski's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Werenski hit his 94 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.