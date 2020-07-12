-
Richy Werenski putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Highlights
Richy Werenski chips in for birdie at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Richy Werenski got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Werenski's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Werenski hit his 94 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
