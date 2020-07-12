-
Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
JT’s short game leads, Phil comes in hot, Hovland drives par 4
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Workday Charity Open, where Justin Thomas leads with his short game on-point, Phil Mickelson posted on social media he was coming in hot this weekend and did so at the 13th and Viktor Hovland drove the par 4, 14th while in the hunt.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 58th at even par; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 10th, Mickelson's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Mickelson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mickelson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
