Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.