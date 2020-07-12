-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Reed makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Reed's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Reed chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
