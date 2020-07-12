Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cantlay's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Cantlay hit his 225 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.