-
-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.