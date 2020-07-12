Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Taylor hit his 123 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.