In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Daffue to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Daffue hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Daffue got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Daffue's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Daffue hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.