In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fitzpatrick's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.