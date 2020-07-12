-
-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Interviews
Matthew Fitzpatrick on having Jim “Bones” Mackay on the bag prior to Workday
Prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick reacts to having Jim “Bones” Mackay caddie for him at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Fitzpatrick's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
-
-
