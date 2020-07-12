In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wallace's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wallace hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Wallace chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wallace had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.