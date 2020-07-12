In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Matt Kuchar at 1 under for the round.

Kuchar had a fantastic chip-in on the 184-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Kuchar hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 97 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.