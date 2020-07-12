-
Matt Jones putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matt Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Jones's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
