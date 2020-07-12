-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Hughes chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.