Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On his tee stroke on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.