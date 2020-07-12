Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-5 11th, Kyoung-Hoon Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.