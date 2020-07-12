-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
Streelman tee shot went 178 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.