Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 16th green, Bradley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.