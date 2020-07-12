In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Collin Morikawa; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Thomas got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Thomas's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.