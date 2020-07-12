  • Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas lands his 258-yard second shot 23 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas sinks 23-footer for eagle at Workday

