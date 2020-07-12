Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rahm's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

Rahm tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.