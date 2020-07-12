Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Niemann hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Niemann's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Niemann's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.