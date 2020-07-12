-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for Workday Charity Open
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, OH.
Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Niemann hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Niemann's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
Niemann hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.