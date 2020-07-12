-
Jerry Kelly shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jerry Kelly hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kelly hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Kelly had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly to even for the round.
Kelly hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kelly had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly to 2 under for the round.
Kelly missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kelly to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
