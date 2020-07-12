Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.