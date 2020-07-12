-
Jason Day shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Day's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Day hit his 83 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.
