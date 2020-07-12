In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spaun's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.