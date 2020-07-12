Ian Poulter hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poulter finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Ian Poulter had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Poulter's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Poulter hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.