  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Workday

    In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.