In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama had a great 311-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.