-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Henrik Norlander makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Norlander's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.