Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, McDowell hit his 80 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 179 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, McDowell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.