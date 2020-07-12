-
Gary Woodland putts well in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland chips in for birdie at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Gary Woodland hit his 87 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 under for the round.
