  • Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Workday

    In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.