Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Highlights
Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Conners's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Conners's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
