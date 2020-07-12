-
Collin Morikawa shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa uses nice approach to set up birdie at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 184-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Justin Thomas; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Morikawa's 183 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.
