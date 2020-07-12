  • Collin Morikawa shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 184-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

