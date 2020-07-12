Chris Stroud hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stroud's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Stroud hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stroud's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stroud had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.