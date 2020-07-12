In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Chez Reavie hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.