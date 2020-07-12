Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hadley hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.