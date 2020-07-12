Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day in 4th at 14 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Chase Seiffert had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Seiffert's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Seiffert sank his approach shot from 129 yards scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 6 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.