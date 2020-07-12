In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 5 under for the round.