Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Ortiz had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.