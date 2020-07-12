In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day in 67th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ had a 376-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 6 over for the round.