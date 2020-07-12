In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Pan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pan's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 first, Pan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Pan had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.