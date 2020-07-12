In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Burgoon's tee shot went 309 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burgoon's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

Burgoon got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burgoon to 6 over for the round.