Brian Gay shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Gay makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Brian Gay makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gay hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th Gay hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gay hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
