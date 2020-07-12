In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Steele his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.