Billy Horschel shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Horschel hit his 249 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.
