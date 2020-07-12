In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook's tee shot went 293 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Cook hit his 98 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.